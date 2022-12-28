Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 3.22 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.44, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.73B. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.45, offering almost -95.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.98% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.20 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.74 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.30% year-to-date, but still down -3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -14.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -129.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -129.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.79 billion and $8.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -53.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.91%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,839 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.40% of the shares, which is about 91.61 million shares worth $4.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.63% or 83.3 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 32.9 million shares worth $1.65 billion, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.01 million shares worth around $1.25 billion, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.