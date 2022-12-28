Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 5.11 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $117.13, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $307.50B. META at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $352.71, offering almost -201.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.79% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.62 million.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 59 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended META as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 120.34 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.25% year-to-date, but still up 2.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is 4.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $145.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that META is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.26 percent over the past six months and at a -34.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 39 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. to make $27.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.67 billion and $27.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.60%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Meta Platforms Inc. shares, and 75.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.72%. Meta Platforms Inc. stock is held by 3,996 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 180.4 million shares worth $29.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 151.57 million shares worth $24.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 67.54 million shares worth $10.89 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 50.76 million shares worth around $8.19 billion, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.