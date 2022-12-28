MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. MNKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.31, offering almost -3.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.27% since then. We note from MannKind Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

MannKind Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MannKind Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.31 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.93% year-to-date, but still up 4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 13.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNKD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

MannKind Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.83 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MannKind Corporation to make $34.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 173.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.50%. MannKind Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.60% per year for the next five years.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.32% of MannKind Corporation shares, and 46.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.31%. MannKind Corporation stock is held by 255 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 21.29 million shares worth $81.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.08% or 12.83 million shares worth $48.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 15.85 million shares worth $48.97 million, making up 6.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $26.82 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.