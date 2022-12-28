Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.1 or -8.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $325.75M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.18, offering almost -636.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.6% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.98% year-to-date, but still down -4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -23.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.52 day(s).

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.11 percent over the past six months and at a 67.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.49% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 12.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.80%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.80% of the shares, which is about 18.83 million shares worth $20.9 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.99% or 8.28 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $7.95 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.