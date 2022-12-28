Let’s Get Started On The Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around -$0.33 or -9.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.94M. VUZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -215.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.93% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.34K.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.71% year-to-date, but still down -15.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -25.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.08 day(s).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Vuzix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.53 percent over the past six months and at a 6.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $4.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.02 million and $3.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -25.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.24% of Vuzix Corporation shares, and 44.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.60%. Vuzix Corporation stock is held by 193 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.27% of the shares, which is about 6.57 million shares worth $38.04 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.24% or 3.99 million shares worth $28.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $22.45 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $15.59 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.