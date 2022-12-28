Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.64M. KALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.00, offering almost -2374.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.69% since then. We note from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.41K.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KALA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $10.75 for the current quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Instantly KALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is -31.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALA is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1098.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -206.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.94 percent over the past six months and at a 112.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 301.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.07 million and $1.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,258.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.00%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.90% per year for the next five years.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.44% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 18.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.04%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 28963.0 shares worth $0.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.08% or 15885.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 17192.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10184.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.