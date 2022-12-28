It’s Easy To Bet On Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around $0.45 or 3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. ESTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.25, offering almost -54.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.36% since then. We note from Earthstone Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Earthstone Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ESTE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Instantly ESTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.57 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.99% year-to-date, but still up 10.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is -7.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESTE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Earthstone Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.25 percent over the past six months and at a 320.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 320.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 234.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 298.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $442.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc. to make $493.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.6 million and $144.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 383.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 243.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 256.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.94% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, and 80.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.47%. Earthstone Energy Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.59% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $319.16 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with 3.19% or 3.45 million shares worth $47.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $45.66 million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $17.45 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.