Is MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.51, and it changed around -$0.51 or -2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28B. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -145.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.63% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.15 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.04% year-to-date, but still down -11.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -26.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.54 percent over the past six months and at a 54.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $104.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.47% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.35% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 60.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.96%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 510 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 38.18 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 8.98% or 15.95 million shares worth $511.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $92.1 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $73.39 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.