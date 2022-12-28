Is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.28 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -13.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.07% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.06 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.24% year-to-date, but still up 7.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 24.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $63.49 and a high of $93.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1072.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -694.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.39 percent over the past six months and at a 78.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited to make $158.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.50%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 45.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.81%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 141 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.98% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $86.71 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 3.86% or 7.21 million shares worth $55.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.29 million shares worth $48.82 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $11.92 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.