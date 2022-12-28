Is AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.32M. POWW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -271.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.45% since then. We note from AMMO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.09% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -23.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

AMMO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.24 percent over the past six months and at a -39.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AMMO Inc. to make $84.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.29% of AMMO Inc. shares, and 32.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.07%. AMMO Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 5.9 million shares worth $22.72 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 10.29% or 5.21 million shares worth $20.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $9.2 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $10.67 million, which represents about 4.32% of the total shares outstanding.