Is Akanda Corp.’s (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 11.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.44M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -19275.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.15K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1895 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.64% year-to-date, but still down -3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -37.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.94% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 0.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.87%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 28000.0 shares worth $4488.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.09% or 26948.0 shares worth $4319.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $38767.0, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares.