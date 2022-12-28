Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ: AFMD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.82M. AFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.99, offering almost -434.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.04% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is -46.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.71 percent over the past six months and at a -7.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $7.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.46 million and $11.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.40% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 68.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.86%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $22.01 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 7.81% or 7.67 million shares worth $21.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $6.23 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.32 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.