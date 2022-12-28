I-Mab’s (IMAB): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around -$0.22 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $280.29M. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.60, offering almost -1421.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.31% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.12K.

I-Mab stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.12% year-to-date, but still down -9.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -9.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $3.80 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1034.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.30 percent over the past six months and at a 17.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%.

I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by -545.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of I-Mab shares, and 60.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.34%. I-Mab stock is held by 163 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.64% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $81.17 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 4.00% or 3.32 million shares worth $37.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $7.9 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.