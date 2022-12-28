How To Invest In Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.27M. SIEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -1942.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Sientra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2406 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.82% year-to-date, but still down -19.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -36.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.24 day(s).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Sientra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.43 percent over the past six months and at a 21.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -187.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sientra Inc. to make $26.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.34 million and $22.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%. Sientra Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.89% of Sientra Inc. shares, and 62.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.08%. Sientra Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $2.96 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 4.71% or 3.11 million shares worth $2.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Discovery Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $1.98 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $1.76 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.