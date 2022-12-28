How To Invest In General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.01, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.92B. GM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.21, offering almost -103.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.12% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.77 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.03 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.17% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is -17.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.97 percent over the past six months and at a -0.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $39.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.58 billion and $35.98 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to increase by 54.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of General Motors Company shares, and 82.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.09%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1,623 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 129.57 million shares worth $4.26 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.87% or 111.81 million shares worth $3.68 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 41.29 million shares worth $1.36 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 33.05 million shares worth around $1.09 billion, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.