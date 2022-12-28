Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.35, and it changed around $2.99 or 68.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $309.95M. GRRR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.00, offering almost -593.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.35% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.28K.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRRR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 68.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.23 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -17.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.40% year-to-date, but still up 66.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -59.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRRR is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gorilla Technology Group Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.38% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, and 14.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.55%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 53861.0 shares worth $0.44 million.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., with 0.01% or 10000.0 shares worth $81451.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 39553.0 shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 14508.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.