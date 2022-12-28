Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Catalent Inc. Stocks (NYSE: CTLT)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.73B. CTLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.73, offering almost -199.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.07% since then. We note from Catalent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information

Instantly CTLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.05 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.16% year-to-date, but still down -1.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is 4.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) estimates and forecasts

Catalent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.57 percent over the past six months and at a -16.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Catalent Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.70%. Catalent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.09% per year for the next five years.

CTLT Dividends

Catalent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Catalent Inc. shares, and 102.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.93%. Catalent Inc. stock is held by 825 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.40% of the shares, which is about 22.3 million shares worth $2.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.59% or 19.04 million shares worth $2.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $751.03 million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $538.16 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.