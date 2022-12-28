Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.67, and it changed around -$0.74 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.47, offering almost -78.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.43% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.21 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.71% year-to-date, but still down -12.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -24.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.29 day(s).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.41 percent over the past six months and at a -24.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -184.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 104.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $134.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. to make $129.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.02 million and $65.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 97.30%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 118.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.55%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 379 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 16.93 million shares worth $311.93 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 11.19% or 12.83 million shares worth $236.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $63.88 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $53.06 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.