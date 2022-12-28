Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)

In today’s recent session, 2.7 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.28, and it changed around -$2.52 or -4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.19B. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.24, offering almost -40.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.06% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.96 million.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.84 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.97% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 18.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.89 percent over the past six months and at a 44.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $37.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.34 billion and $33.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.65% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.90% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 16.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.88%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 856 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 29.86 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.78% or 23.96 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.02 million shares worth $619.52 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 7.38 million shares worth around $415.09 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.