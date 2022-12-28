Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.97 million shares of the Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.58, and it changed around -$1.61 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.07B. XOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.66, offering almost -5.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.1% since then. We note from Exxon Mobil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.08 million.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Instantly XOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 110.46 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is -2.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Exxon Mobil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.43 percent over the past six months and at a 156.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 139.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation to make $108.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%. Exxon Mobil Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 202.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.42% per year for the next five years.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, and 58.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.91%. Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is held by 3,788 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 368.33 million shares worth $31.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.90% or 287.43 million shares worth $24.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 124.05 million shares worth $10.62 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 93.24 million shares worth around $7.99 billion, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.