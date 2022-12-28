Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31M. DRMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -1189.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.69K.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2910 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.01% year-to-date, but still down -15.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -69.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.92 percent over the past six months and at a 66.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.77% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.03%. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.79% or 79969.0 shares worth $51987.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15860.0 shares worth $10310.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10806.0 shares worth around $7024.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.