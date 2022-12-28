Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.18 million shares of the Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.79, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.99B. COUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $166.21, offering almost -110.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.86% since then. We note from Coupa Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended COUP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.89 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 25.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Coupa Software Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.45 percent over the past six months and at a -45.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -63.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated to make $221.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.20%. Coupa Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -95.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.33% per year for the next five years.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares, and 105.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.56%. Coupa Software Incorporated stock is held by 546 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 6.98 million shares worth $398.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.29% or 4.78 million shares worth $272.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.22 million shares worth $126.87 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $97.57 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.