Could Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.06 or 10.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.62M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -122.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.53K.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7195 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.49% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is -31.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1112.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.99 percent over the past six months and at a 58.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204k and $205k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.00%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 1.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.82%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.22% or 59374.0 shares worth $38949.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.