Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.17B. CIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -21.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.56% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.18 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.14 and a high of $2.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.28 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 16.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 21.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.35%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 210 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 82.92 million shares worth $167.5 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.17% or 46.49 million shares worth $93.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 32.81 million shares worth $66.27 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held roughly 7.34 million shares worth around $16.29 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.