Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.04 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0.26 or 7.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.54, offering almost -50.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.17% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.79% year-to-date, but still up 17.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 8.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.81 percent over the past six months and at a -3,300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 75.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.69%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 26.01 million shares worth $95.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.21% or 25.88 million shares worth $95.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 18.21 million shares worth $67.18 million, making up 6.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 15.46 million shares worth around $57.06 million, which represents about 5.50% of the total shares outstanding.