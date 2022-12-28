Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.82, and it changed around $1.01 or 3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. YOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.80, offering almost -25.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.0% since then. We note from Clear Secure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.04K.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.02 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -13.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.28 day(s).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Clear Secure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.58 percent over the past six months and at a -191.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clear Secure Inc. to make $114.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.56 million and $80.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.10%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.26% of Clear Secure Inc. shares, and 92.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.45%. Clear Secure Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 48.95% of the shares, which is about 12.95 million shares worth $259.06 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP, with 43.37% or 11.48 million shares worth $229.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $92.64 million, making up 17.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $86.57 million, which represents about 16.36% of the total shares outstanding.