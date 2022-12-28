ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.05 or 19.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.68M. ATIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.93, offering almost -1210.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.37K.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ATIP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3151 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is -40.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.46 day(s).

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.77 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -187.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy Inc. to make $164.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1725.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.68% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, and 91.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.92%. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Advent International Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 56.19% of the shares, which is about 116.39 million shares worth $164.11 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 7.74% or 16.02 million shares worth $22.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $3.05 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $1.39 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.