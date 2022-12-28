An Analysis Of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.68 million shares of the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.2 or -12.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.52M. GMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.15, offering almost -133.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.07% since then. We note from Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.50K.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Instantly GMTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.61% year-to-date, but still down -15.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) is -22.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.22 day(s).

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.64 percent over the past six months and at a 82.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.20% in the next quarter.

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 86.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.09%. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.47% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $9.85 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with 12.15% or 5.25 million shares worth $8.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.69 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.