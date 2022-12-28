Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -8.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.39M. ALZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -343.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.45% since then. We note from Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.31K.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8288 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.55% year-to-date, but still down -28.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -51.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALZN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1172.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1172.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.15% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, and 8.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.98%. Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 4.1 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Truist Financial Corp, with 2.40% or 2.31 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $1.56 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.