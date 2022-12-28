Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.50M. ADVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -277.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.68K.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.32% year-to-date, but still down -8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -24.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.85 percent over the past six months and at a -6.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.71% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, and 69.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.50%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.00% of the shares, which is about 10.87 million shares worth $13.04 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.46% or 7.37 million shares worth $8.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.6 million shares worth $12.72 million, making up 10.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $3.19 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.