Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 35.97 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.27, and it changed around -$1.25 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.97B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $156.73, offering almost -147.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.75% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.27 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.85 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.03% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -15.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.68 percent over the past six months and at a 25.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $5.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.60%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.79% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 68.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.51%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,389 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 133.65 million shares worth $10.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.21% or 116.37 million shares worth $8.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 47.72 million shares worth $3.65 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 35.87 million shares worth around $2.74 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.