ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.61, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.73, offering almost -159.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.84% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.88 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.61% year-to-date, but still down -9.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -2.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.13 percent over the past six months and at a -11.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $105.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -134.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 91.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.47%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.70% of the shares, which is about 15.78 million shares worth $103.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.97% or 10.33 million shares worth $67.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $33.1 million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $21.71 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.