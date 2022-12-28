A Business Review Of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.50, and it changed around $0.25 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.44M. FSTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.76, offering almost -4.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.15% since then. We note from F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.39K.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) trade information

Instantly FSTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.69 on Tuesday, 12/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.50% year-to-date, but still up 52.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) is 6.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) estimates and forecasts

F-star Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.32 percent over the past six months and at a -44.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -252.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -87.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.80%.

FSTX Dividends

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 47.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.96%. F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $5.57 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 3.48% or 0.75 million shares worth $4.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $3.61 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $2.73 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.