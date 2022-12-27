Why Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.00M. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -100.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.58% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.94% year-to-date, but still down -28.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -7.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.94%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Barclays Plc, with 0.65% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $10105.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.