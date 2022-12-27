Why KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around $0.87 or 17.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.19M. KALV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.34, offering almost -189.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.1% since then. We note from KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.78K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KALV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.06 for the current quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Instantly KALV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.23 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.38% year-to-date, but still down -9.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is -3.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALV is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -401.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -134.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.20 percent over the past six months and at a -19.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.78% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 100.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.21%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.84% of the shares, which is about 1.93 million shares worth $18.97 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 7.41% or 1.82 million shares worth $17.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $7.22 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $7.68 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.