Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.27 or 9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. WDH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.81, offering almost 7.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.49% since then. We note from Waterdrop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.43K.

Waterdrop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 121.01% year-to-date, but still up 39.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 89.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDH is forecast to be at a low of $13.32 and a high of $23.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -657.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -336.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Waterdrop Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 136.43 percent over the past six months and at a 112.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.70%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Waterdrop Inc. to make $104.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.83 million and $147.07 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.80%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Waterdrop Inc. shares, and 2.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.02%. Waterdrop Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $4.03 million.

Apoletto Ltd., with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $2.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.