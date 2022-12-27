Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.89, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. VRNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.76, offering almost -8.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.42% since then. We note from Verona Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.07K.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Instantly VRNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.63 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 225.67% year-to-date, but still up 66.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 74.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Verona Pharma plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 376.80 percent over the past six months and at a -17.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Verona Pharma plc to make $3.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.40%.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.59% of Verona Pharma plc shares, and 49.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.99%. Verona Pharma plc stock is held by 49 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 5.69 million shares worth $23.86 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.02% or 5.11 million shares worth $21.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $1.83 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $1.32 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.