Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.00M. VBLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -1900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1200 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is -26.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4445.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4445.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $199k and $196k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.22% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 20.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.76%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Lion Point Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $4.18 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 1.73% or 0.83 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 40323.0 shares worth around $64920.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.