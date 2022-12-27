Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.86, and it changed around -$0.34 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. UPST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.20, offering almost -1169.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.88, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.16% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.06 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.28% year-to-date, but still down -13.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is -27.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Upstart Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.96 percent over the past six months and at a -100.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -113.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Upstart Holdings Inc. to make $186.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -70.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.33% of Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, and 45.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.68%. Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is held by 480 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 6.06 million shares worth $191.57 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.20% or 4.23 million shares worth $133.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $63.18 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $54.01 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.