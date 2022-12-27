UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Shares Might Go Down -72.73% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.02, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.78B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.25, offering almost -276.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.48% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

UiPath Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PATH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UiPath Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.15 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.92% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -3.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $27.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.31 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $275.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.10%.

UiPath Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -549.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.78% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 12.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.22% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 61.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.17%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 422 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 46.08 million shares worth $581.12 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with 6.25% or 29.19 million shares worth $368.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 27.14 million shares worth $342.26 million, making up 5.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $160.83 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.