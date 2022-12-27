Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.34 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.10M. TOPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.80, offering almost -2828.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.89% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.05% year-to-date, but still down -18.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -48.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 26678.0 shares worth $28988.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.24% or 8397.0 shares worth $9124.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2008.0 shares worth $2181.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.