Stock Performance And Outlook Of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.05M. SFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -2306.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Shift Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.08K.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1898 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.24% year-to-date, but still down -15.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -45.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.66 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Shift Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.46 percent over the past six months and at a 4.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Shift Technologies Inc. to make $124.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.80%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.77% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares, and 28.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.99%. Shift Technologies Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Jefferies Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.60% of the shares, which is about 5.6 million shares worth $3.77 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.14% or 2.66 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $1.08 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.