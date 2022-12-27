Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.23 million shares of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.99M. SLNO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -413.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.86% since then. We note from Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.77% year-to-date, but still up 64.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is 36.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.29 percent over the past six months and at a 92.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.00%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.98% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 38.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.18%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Abingworth, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 7.40% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 66727.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 49939.0 shares worth around $85365.0, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.