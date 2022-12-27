Shares Of Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) Could Show A Loss Of -658.29%

In the last trading session, 5.42 million shares of the Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.24 or 12.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.21M. EDSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -208.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.98% since then. We note from Edesa Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.39K.

Edesa Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EDSA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Instantly EDSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.52% year-to-date, but still up 121.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 141.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDSA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -658.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -373.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Edesa Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.26 percent over the past six months and at a -26.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.80%.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 28 and January 02.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.83% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares, and 22.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.80%. Edesa Biotech Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.62% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $1.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.72% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 41312.0 shares worth around $66512.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.