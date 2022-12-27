Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.35, and it changed around -$1.0 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.90B. ROKU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $241.46, offering almost -498.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.83, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.19% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.90 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.88% year-to-date, but still down -9.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -26.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.36 percent over the past six months and at a -314.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -366.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -723.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $696.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Roku Inc. to make $906.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -311.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Roku Inc. shares, and 77.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.36%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 828 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 11.92 million shares worth $672.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.85% or 10.69 million shares worth $878.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.16 million shares worth $516.55 million, making up 7.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $317.87 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.