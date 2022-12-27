Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.27 million shares of the Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.99, and it changed around $0.27 or 9.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.89M. RENT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.24, offering almost -209.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.21% since then. We note from Rent the Runway Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Rent the Runway Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RENT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.31% year-to-date, but still down -12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is 137.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Rent the Runway Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.08 percent over the past six months and at a 73.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rent the Runway Inc. to make $71.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.18 million and $64.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 12.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.62% of Rent the Runway Inc. shares, and 81.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.48%. Rent the Runway Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.26% of the shares, which is about 8.18 million shares worth $25.1 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.90% or 7.33 million shares worth $22.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $9.11 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $6.45 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.