Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA): Decline Of -7400.0% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 7.48 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.60M. PBLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -2900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PBLA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0960 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.26% year-to-date, but still down -10.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -31.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.05 percent over the past six months and at a -74.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.54% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 0.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.72%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 57144.0 shares worth $15446.0.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, with 0.12% or 24927.0 shares worth $16454.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6913.0 shares worth $4563.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5902.0 shares worth around $3895.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.