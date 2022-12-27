Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around $0.08 or 10.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $517.79M. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -4007.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.57% year-to-date, but still up 35.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -16.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to make $181.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 43.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.84%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.50% of the shares, which is about 43.03 million shares worth $179.85 million.

Ejf Capital Llc, with 3.54% or 17.89 million shares worth $74.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $1.29 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 95034.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.