Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 14.31 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $653.20M. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.24, offering almost -1394.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.98% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.56 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.02% year-to-date, but still down -19.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -47.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1174.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.22 percent over the past six months and at a -330.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -477.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $2.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.40%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -138.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.42% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 72.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.10%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 412 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 61.26 million shares worth $288.54 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.35% or 52.49 million shares worth $247.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 18.59 million shares worth $91.26 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 14.08 million shares worth around $66.32 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.