OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. OP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.40, offering almost -1707.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.3% since then. We note from OceanPal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.97K.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.1000 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 73.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.35% year-to-date, but still down -16.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is -39.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 29.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 29.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of OceanPal Inc. shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.04%. OceanPal Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Veriti Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 0.22% or 65855.0 shares worth $31646.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.